‘It is my birthday but i will celebrate you’ -Seun Kuti tells wife as he clocks 38

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian singer and the youngest son of famous afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, Seun Kuti is celebrating his 38th birthday today, 11th of January.

Taking to his official Instagram page to acknowledge his birthday, the father of one disclosed that he would rather celebrate his wife, Yetunde George Ademiluyi than celebrate himself because she is his special gift. According to the saxophonist, his wife grabs his thoughts and lifts his spirits.

In his words;

‘Happy bday to me! Born on this day 1983. Life is all about the people we meet along the way that help us become better. Today is my birthday but I’m gonna write a little message to my own special gift @chefyeide. Today might be my birthday but I will celebrate you, the glue that makes broken China anew. She dey the trenches with the troops to empower the group. The main pepper inside this soup! She grabs my thoughts and lifts my spirits and a little girl to remind me that the work can never finish. Thanks for being ‘ a Gift ‘ #getthesax. #8338’

Via Instagram
