Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Priscilla finally reveals how she was able to buy her New Benz

Entertainment
By San

Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, has taken to Instagram to quell the rumours surrounding her newly purchased Mercedes Benz.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the brand-influencer asked her followers to send in any speculation that they have about her personal life so she can address them. Priscilla also responded after one user assumed that a man bought her new Mercedes Benz for her.

The brand influencer termed the assumption as “false”, noting that she bought the luxury whip with her hard-earned money. She also added that she saves her money and she plans wisely.

See the post below:

Meanwhile, Actress Biodun Okeowo’s daughter, Victoria Boluwatife has revealed she is not friends with Michelle Gentry (Mercy Aigbe’s daughter) and Priscilla Ojo (Iyabo Ojo’s daughter).

