TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Actor, Afeez Owo gets into trouble for posting Orisabunmi’s…

Nkechi Blessing’s 21-year-old sister Jennifer bares it all in…

A Widower In His 60’s And A Divorcee In Her 50’s Find Love Again!…

Wizkid reportedly flew his Mai Suya from Lagos to Ghana to make…

Zlatan block billionaire pikin – reactions as DJ Cuppy…

Comedienne Princess Explains Why Her Marriage Lasted For Only 2…

Drama as Ka3na unfollows all BBNaija housemates that attended…

Watch Prince Okojie’s reaction as he listens to Mercy Johnson…

Watch as former president Obasanjo dances & exercises to…

‘King wey no get palace’ – Nigerians drag BBNaija Mercy for declaring herself a king

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke has been dragged on social media for declaring her self a King.

Recall that the young millionaire released an apology video to everyone she offended with the nasty reply she gave when she was attacked for not acknowledging Nengi’s birthday.

According to Mercy, the video went viral and that alone makes her a kind and a very powerful person too.

READ ALSO

‘You all outdid yourselves’ – BBNaija…

‘Bobrisky’s advice might not work for you’…

“Waking up to see myself everywhere again.. I am officially a king.. All hail Kind Mercy.. What.. I’m too powerful.. My 2021 started yesterday” she wrote.

Reacting to this, some social media users wrote;

@bethina____ wrote “King wey no get palace…wahala”

@saidwhatisaid07 wrote “Mercy just want to trend.. she is scared to be forgotten”

@fabsucre wrote “No oh Anty….You are officially apology quin. You are typing in the nonsense again and will soon come to apologize for clout. Tufiakwa’

@eunice_brown688 wrote “Only she dey beg only she dey yarn dust..reptiles are always confused”

@thedebbiekay wrote “She will apologize tomorrow again…OK mercy we have heard”

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Actor, Afeez Owo gets into trouble for posting Orisabunmi’s corpse on social…

Nkechi Blessing’s 21-year-old sister Jennifer bares it all in Instagram photo

A Widower In His 60’s And A Divorcee In Her 50’s Find Love Again! See Beautiful…

Wizkid reportedly flew his Mai Suya from Lagos to Ghana to make suya for him…

Zlatan block billionaire pikin – reactions as DJ Cuppy cries out after…

Comedienne Princess Explains Why Her Marriage Lasted For Only 2 Weeks

Drama as Ka3na unfollows all BBNaija housemates that attended Nengi’s birthday…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

‘King wey no get palace’ – Nigerians drag BBNaija Mercy for…

‘Why i am a successful entrepreneur’ – Actress and bleaching…

“Honorable Deji” trends after Bobrisky mentioned the name while teaching…

Wizkid’s first baby mama, Shola Ogudu narrowly escapes death in a ghastly…

BBNaija: “Please close my property”— Erica to Kiddwaya after he…

Naira Marley tells fans what to do if they have any Marlian in their families

Classy: Watch as Wizkid and Burna Boy play the ‘Ayo’ game with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More