‘King wey no get palace’ – Nigerians drag BBNaija Mercy for declaring herself a king

Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke has been dragged on social media for declaring her self a King.

Recall that the young millionaire released an apology video to everyone she offended with the nasty reply she gave when she was attacked for not acknowledging Nengi’s birthday.

According to Mercy, the video went viral and that alone makes her a kind and a very powerful person too.

“Waking up to see myself everywhere again.. I am officially a king.. All hail Kind Mercy.. What.. I’m too powerful.. My 2021 started yesterday” she wrote.

Reacting to this, some social media users wrote;

@bethina____ wrote “King wey no get palace…wahala”

@saidwhatisaid07 wrote “Mercy just want to trend.. she is scared to be forgotten”

@fabsucre wrote “No oh Anty….You are officially apology quin. You are typing in the nonsense again and will soon come to apologize for clout. Tufiakwa’

@eunice_brown688 wrote “Only she dey beg only she dey yarn dust..reptiles are always confused”

@thedebbiekay wrote “She will apologize tomorrow again…OK mercy we have heard”