‘Meeting You On Facebook Wasn’t A Mistake’ – Actor Junior Pope Celebrates His Wife As She Turns A Year Older
Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope has gratefully celebrated the birthday of his beautiful wife, Jennifer.
Sighted on his Instagram page , the script interpreter said he met his wife on Facebook and meeting her wasn’t an error and thereby wishing her God’s blessings and acknowledged her as the mother of his kings.
The father of three wrote;
”Happy Birthday To My Wife My Life ….
Where Do I Start My Epistle,How Do I End It ……. I Love You Just The Way You Are……..
Wishing You Gods Most Secret Blessings Meant For Only His Angels…….Meeting You On Facebook Wasn’t A Mistake, It Was And Is A Blessing………
………….. The Mother Of My Kings,Happy Birthday”
