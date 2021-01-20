TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BussItChallenge gone wrong as baby laughs hard at mom (Video)

Omotola Jalade blows hot as Instagram blogger accuses her of…

The blogger may be right, I know someone she has slept with…

Video of Actress, Toyin Abraham attempting to kiss a beggar…

Beautiful Nigerian Lady Who Fries Yellow Garri For A Living…

Wife gives her husband a list of chores to do before he can make…

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare reveals why she sleeps Naked at…

BBNaija: “Tell her to cook her own first”- Neo reacts as…

I can’t afford Benz, please manage this small Toyota…

‘Meeting You On Facebook Wasn’t A Mistake’ – Actor Junior Pope Celebrates His Wife As She Turns A Year Older

Entertainment
By San

Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope has gratefully celebrated the birthday of his beautiful wife, Jennifer.

Sighted on his Instagram page , the script interpreter said he met his wife on Facebook and meeting her wasn’t an error and thereby wishing her God’s blessings and acknowledged her as the mother of his kings.

Read Also:;He is too cute; Nollywood celebrities react to new photo of Toyin Abraham;s son, Ire

READ ALSO

Wizkid excited as his baby mamas, Shola and Jada settle…

The blogger may be right, I know someone she has slept with…

The father of three wrote;

”Happy Birthday To My Wife My Life ….

Where Do I Start My Epistle,How Do I End It ……. I Love You Just The Way You Are……..

Wishing You Gods Most Secret Blessings Meant For Only His Angels…….Meeting You On Facebook Wasn’t A Mistake, It Was And Is A Blessing………
………….. The Mother Of My Kings,Happy Birthday”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BussItChallenge gone wrong as baby laughs hard at mom (Video)

Omotola Jalade blows hot as Instagram blogger accuses her of having an affair…

The blogger may be right, I know someone she has slept with – Man reacts…

Video of Actress, Toyin Abraham attempting to kiss a beggar surfaces on social…

Beautiful Nigerian Lady Who Fries Yellow Garri For A Living Showcases Her Work…

Wife gives her husband a list of chores to do before he can make love to her…

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare reveals why she sleeps Naked at night

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

‘Meeting You On Facebook Wasn’t A Mistake’ – Actor Junior Pope Celebrates His…

Police van kill mother, child while chasing suspected yahoo boys In Warri…

‘Real men don’t shave their armpits’ – Tiwa…

‘He is too cute’ – Nollywood celebrities react to new photo of…

“We need a national lockdown on Valentine’s Day” – Actor, Timini Egbuson

Nigerian married men are the most generous in the world – Laura Ikeji declares…

Teju Babyface appreciates God as he adds another year

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More