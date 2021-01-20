‘Meeting You On Facebook Wasn’t A Mistake’ – Actor Junior Pope Celebrates His Wife As She Turns A Year Older

Nollywood Actor, Junior Pope has gratefully celebrated the birthday of his beautiful wife, Jennifer.

Sighted on his Instagram page , the script interpreter said he met his wife on Facebook and meeting her wasn’t an error and thereby wishing her God’s blessings and acknowledged her as the mother of his kings.

The father of three wrote;