Nigerian lady shows off the house she bought after relocating to the US

Entertainment
By San

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to flaunt the new house she just bought in the United States of America. The lady identified as Chidinma is a Registered Nurse in the North American country and she testifies to how much success she has gained.

Hi bought my first house as a Nurse in the United States no sugar daddying or hoeing just pure grace and hard-work”. She tweeted.

See photos below:

Chidinma’s tweet is coming barely 24hrs after Nigerians debated about traveling out of the country and staying back in Nigeria. The debate ensued after Nigerians in the diaspora took a stand in solidarity with a man who was shamed for posing in the snow in Canada.

The man identified as Muyiwa was dragged by some Nigerians after he said in a tweet that Nigeria has done lots of evil as he bid farewell to Nigeria after he relocated to Canada.

Continue reading here: Snowpose: Nigerians in diaspora share snow photo in solidarity with Nigerian man who was shamed for posing in the snow

