Nigerian lady shows off the house she bought after relocating to the US

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to flaunt the new house she just bought in the United States of America. The lady identified as Chidinma is a Registered Nurse in the North American country and she testifies to how much success she has gained.

“Hi bought my first house as a Nurse in the United States no sugar daddying or hoeing just pure grace and hard-work”. She tweeted.

See photos below:

Hi🕊️ bought my first house as a Nurse in the United States no sugar daddying or hoeing just pure grace and hard-work📍 pic.twitter.com/DDd774nieD — Official Nurse Chidinma💎™ (@OfficialNurse_) January 5, 2021

Chidinma’s tweet is coming barely 24hrs after Nigerians debated about traveling out of the country and staying back in Nigeria. The debate ensued after Nigerians in the diaspora took a stand in solidarity with a man who was shamed for posing in the snow in Canada.

The man identified as Muyiwa was dragged by some Nigerians after he said in a tweet that Nigeria has done lots of evil as he bid farewell to Nigeria after he relocated to Canada.

