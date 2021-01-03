TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Snowpose: Nigerians in diaspora share snow photo in solidarity with Nigerian man who was shamed for posing in the snow

Social Media drama
By OluA

Nigerians in the diaspora have taken a stand in solidarity with a man who was shamed for posing in the snow in Canada.

The man identified as Muyiwa was dragged by some Nigerians after he said in a tweet that Nigeria has done lots of evil as he bid farewell to Nigeria after he relocated to Canada.

However, in a show of support for Muyiwa, the hashtag #snowpose has been trending on Twitter as Nigerians in the diaspora share photos of themselves with a hashtag #snow pose, as they welcome and encourage Muyiwa.

See also: COVID19: What is the scientific evidence that wearing of mask or enforcing lockdown works?- Pastor Oyakhilome (video)

See different snow pose photos below.

 

