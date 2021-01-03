Snowpose: Nigerians in diaspora share snow photo in solidarity with Nigerian man who was shamed for posing in the snow

Nigerians in the diaspora have taken a stand in solidarity with a man who was shamed for posing in the snow in Canada.

The man identified as Muyiwa was dragged by some Nigerians after he said in a tweet that Nigeria has done lots of evil as he bid farewell to Nigeria after he relocated to Canada.

However, in a show of support for Muyiwa, the hashtag #snowpose has been trending on Twitter as Nigerians in the diaspora share photos of themselves with a hashtag #snow pose, as they welcome and encourage Muyiwa.

See different snow pose photos below.

Write that IELTS as many times as possible….#snowpose pic.twitter.com/SYwrE4Wu1l — Rebel (@iamstillyvonne) January 3, 2021

Don't let any "Uncle & Aunty" witches and wizard sell Nigeria go better dreams to you while they're living abroad with their families, wishing you all the best with your Visa application and Move as soon as possible. #snowpose pic.twitter.com/5LMIO2xBbI — Dadto2heroes (@miceley) January 3, 2021