No day goes by that your thoughts don’t cross my mind – Ahmed Musa pens tribute to his late mother

By Olumide

Nigerian footballer and super eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has penned a tribute to his mother two years after her death.

Ahmed Musa took to his social media account to share a photo of him laying wreath on his mother’s tomb.

He went on to reveal that no day passes without thoughts of her flashing through his mind. Musa added that though she’s gone, she is however not forgotten.

He wrote;

Precious mum, i can’t believe it’s been 2 years already since we lost you. No day goes by that your thoughts don’t cross my mind but I am happy that you are resting in a better place. Though you are gone, you are never forgotten.
?
Your children & grandchildren are doing well and also miss you. A caring and loving mum, your memory lives on forever in our hearts
?
Rest well my sweet angel

