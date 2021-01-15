TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Patoranking and Yemi Alade spark dating rumour as they flirt with each other on social media

By San

Nigerian singers, Patoranking and Yemi Alade have sparked dating rumors on social media following a tweet from the Abule crooner.

Patoraking on Friday afternoon took to his twitter page to share lovely photos of Yemi Alade and tagged them: Mon Bébé ❤️

Yemi Alade in response to the tweet replied saying Thanks Papi with the love struck emojis

The post has fast gained traction as netizens are puzzled over what truly is between the two stars.

see some comments the photos have spurred below:

Nigerian blogger, Tunde Ednut wrote: Do you mean you have Collabo with her or you mean she is your Girlie O? 😃

