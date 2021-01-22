Peter of Psquare pens down lovely birthday message to his ‘girlfriend’

Nigerian sensational singer, Peter Okoye of Psquare has taken out time on Instagram to pen down a lovely birthday message to his girlfriend today, 22nd of January.

According to Peter, it is his daughter, Aliona’s birthday and she is his girlfriend because she is the only one who has his mumu button.

The proud father of two also disclosed in the birthday message that his daughter is his joy and nothing is more most important to him than her.

Sharing a series of photos with his 8-year-old, Peter wrote;

“You are my pride and joy dear Daughter and there is nothing more important to me than you! HAPPY 8th BIRTHDAY Aliona Amarachi Okoye @theokoyes #jan22nd #MaddamKofo.. My only Girlfriend who has my Mumu Button”