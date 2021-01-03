“She don use teeth buy akara” – 2Face Idibia says as he celebrates his daughter, Olivia on her 7th birthday(Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


"She don use teeth buy akara" – 2Face Idibia says as he celebrates his daughter, Olivia on her 7th birthday

Entertainment
By OluA

Veteran Nigerian singer and songwriter Innocent Idibia aka 2Face Idibia has taken to social media to celebrate his daughter, Olivia as she clocks six.

2face Idibia took to his official Instagram account to share an adorable picture of Olivia and captioned it with a birthday message that comes with a shade as well.

He stated via the caption that his baby is growing so fast though she has used all her teeth to buy beans cake,

He captioned the post:

My baby growing real fast.
BIRTHDAY BLESSINGS.
@officialoliviaidibia
She don use teeth buy akara

Fans and celebrities in the entertainment industry have also joined him to wish his daughter all the best on her birthday.

