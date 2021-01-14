Singer Omawumi and husband celebrate their 3rd wedding anniversary (Photo)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Talented singer, Omawumi, and her husband, Tosin Yusuf, celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary on wednesday, January 13th.

To mark the occasion, Omawunmi took to her Instagram account to share photos from their wedding and she wrote:

“Happy Tradiversary Babe! Thank you for never laughing at or questioning my choices, because you are one of them… I love you forever @d_seventeenth”

Their marriage is blessed with two children; a boy and a girl.

Omawumi Megbele, known by her stage name Omawumi, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and actress of Itsekiri ethnicity She is a brand ambassador for Globacom, Konga.com, and Malta Guinness. She’s also part of the campaign called “Rise with the Energy of Africa”.

