The moment BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba displayed her twerking skills ahead of her birthday (video)

Former BBNaija housemate turn reality star, Lilo Aderogba in a latest post on social media has displayed her twerking abilities ahead of her birthday which is a few days away.

Lilo took to her Instagram page where she shared a video of herself twerking up a storm whilst jamming to a song at home and expressed excitement as her birthday inches closer.

Sharing the video, she captioned;

It’s the lyrics for me. #birthdayloading

Lilo was one of the housemates in the BBNaija lockdown edition and was one of the first sets to be evicted from the house.

During her stay in the house, she had a close friendship with Eric.