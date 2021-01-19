Singer, Zlatan splashes millions of Naira on a new Chevrolet car

Famous Nigerian singer, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, known professionally as Zlatan Ibile has splashed millions of Naira on a new Chevrolet car.

The car which is the latest Chevrolet Equinox worth over 12million naira.

This is coming weeks after the “Zanku crooner” was called out by billionaire’s daughter, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy , over claims that he blocked her on WhatsApp and Instagram.

Despite working together on her song “Gelato” in 2019, Cuppy in a tweet said she doesn’t know why he blocked her on social media. She said they were friends and their song ‘Gelato’ was a hit.

See how some of Zlatan’s fans reacted to this;

@davidxcobaer wrote “omo e no easy chai God bless everyone out there”

@byrons.touch.official wrote “And Them go talk say money no dy Lagos”

@mhiz_gorgeous02 wrote “Congrats to him”

@unlimitedla wrote “E good as boys don dey buy muscle cars now…Make we go race o!”

@internationalboikingz wrote “Big things only”