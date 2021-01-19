TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Three years after her failed marriage, Actress, Damilola Adegbite…

‘She is your twin’ – Nigerians react as Etinosa…

Mixed reactions as a disabled mother shares birthday photos of…

#BussItChallenge gone wrong as baby laughs hard at mom (Video)

The blogger may be right, I know someone she has slept with…

Nkechi Blessing jumps for joy as she meets actress, Regina Askia…

Omotola Jalade blows hot as Instagram blogger accuses her of…

Beautiful Nigerian Lady Who Fries Yellow Garri For A Living…

Video of Actress, Toyin Abraham attempting to kiss a beggar…

Singer, Zlatan splashes millions of Naira on a new Chevrolet car

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Famous Nigerian singer, Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, known professionally as Zlatan Ibile has splashed millions of Naira on a new Chevrolet car.

The car which is the latest Chevrolet Equinox worth over 12million naira.

This is coming weeks after the “Zanku crooner” was called out by billionaire’s daughter, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy , over claims that he blocked her on WhatsApp and Instagram.

READ ALSO

TY Bello pens down lovely birthday message to her self as…

“I won’t block you on WhatsApp and Instagram” –…

Despite working together on her song “Gelato” in 2019, Cuppy in a tweet said she doesn’t know why he blocked her on social media. She said they were friends and their song ‘Gelato’ was a hit.

See how some of Zlatan’s fans reacted to this;

@davidxcobaer wrote “omo e no easy chai God bless everyone out there”

@byrons.touch.official wrote “And Them go talk say money no dy Lagos”

@mhiz_gorgeous02 wrote “Congrats to him”

@unlimitedla wrote “E good as boys don dey buy muscle cars now…Make we go race o!”

@internationalboikingz wrote “Big things only”

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Three years after her failed marriage, Actress, Damilola Adegbite hints on her…

‘She is your twin’ – Nigerians react as Etinosa finally shows…

Mixed reactions as a disabled mother shares birthday photos of her 3-month-old…

#BussItChallenge gone wrong as baby laughs hard at mom (Video)

The blogger may be right, I know someone she has slept with – Man reacts…

Nkechi Blessing jumps for joy as she meets actress, Regina Askia for the first…

Omotola Jalade blows hot as Instagram blogger accuses her of having an affair…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Singer, Zlatan splashes millions of Naira on a new Chevrolet car

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare reveals why she sleeps Naked at night

Kenyan gospel singer threatens to quit gospel music if God doesn’t give him…

Drama as woman disrupts husband’s secret wedding to another lady in Abia

Burna Boy’s “Destiny” featured in Biden-Harris inauguration playlist

How do we get our Aso Ebi – Celebrities react as singer Waje shares photo…

‘Please stress him well’ – Nigerians advice Toyin Abraham on…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More