‘Stop Exposing Your Body’ – IG User Slams Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter, Michelle Over New Photos

By San

An Instagram user has slammed Mercy Aigbe’s daughter, Michelle Gentry over her style of dressing.

Reacting to a photo Mitchelle shared on her Instagram page where her cleavage was showing in a simple armless top and a skimpy jeans short, the follower identified as @cruisecontrol147 advised her to stop showing off excess skin.

See the photo below:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michelle gentry👑 (@michelleio__)

The Instagram user commented:

“Stop exposing your body too much.”

In other news, Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo has revealed why she likes to go naked on social media.

According to the 34-year-old,  she likes to post her nude photos in order to thank God for saving her life.

Recounting on how she almost lost her life in 2020, Uche emphasized that flaunting her breasts is the least she could do for being alive despite all the hurdles she passed last year.

See her post here: &#8216;Why i go naked on social media&#8217; &#8211; Actress, Uche Ogbodo reveals

