TY Bello pens down lovely birthday message to her self as she clocks 43

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerian singer and photographer, Toyin Sokefun-Bello, better known as TY Bello is celebrating her 43rd birthday today, 14th of January.

Taking to Instagram to pen down a lovely birthday message to her self, ‘the land is green’ crooner wrote;

“I’m such a child .. still feel 13… .. oh but the last 30 years have been PHENOMENAL… .. Excited much about the next 7 .. the dreams of my heart .. His vision in my eyes …. I’ve never been more hungry for MORE.. I just want to be His beautiful reflection #43 #thankful #happybirtgdaytome.”

Friends, Fans, colleagues of TY Bello have however stormed her comment section to drop their good wishes.

See some of the messages below;

moabudu wrote “My sweetheart, my darling wishing you the happiest of birthdays. God bless and favour you now and always”

@ibukunawosika wrote “Happy birthday dearest! Gods blessings and joy-filled new year!”

@novoisioro wrote “Happy birthday TY. You are more and more loved”

@prayernwagbosoikegwuonu wrote “Happy birthday Momma @tybello. I love you ever-increasingly. Keep soaring… Keep winning…Keep living for Jesus… Keep being Daddy’s favourite girl”

 

Via Instagram
