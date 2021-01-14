TY Bello pens down lovely birthday message to her self as she clocks 43

Nigerian singer and photographer, Toyin Sokefun-Bello, better known as TY Bello is celebrating her 43rd birthday today, 14th of January.
Taking to Instagram to pen down a lovely birthday message to her self, ‘the land is green’ crooner wrote;
“I’m such a child .. still feel 13… .. oh but the last 30 years have been PHENOMENAL… .. Excited much about the next 7 .. the dreams of my heart .. His vision in my eyes …. I’ve never been more hungry for MORE.. I just want to be His beautiful reflection #43 #thankful #happybirtgdaytome.”
Friends, Fans, colleagues of TY Bello have however stormed her comment section to drop their good wishes.
See some of the messages below;
moabudu wrote “My sweetheart, my darling wishing you the happiest of birthdays. God bless and favour you now and always”
@ibukunawosika wrote “Happy birthday dearest! Gods blessings and joy-filled new year!”
@novoisioro wrote “Happy birthday TY. You are more and more loved”
@prayernwagbosoikegwuonu wrote “Happy birthday Momma @tybello. I love you ever-increasingly. Keep soaring… Keep winning…Keep living for Jesus… Keep being Daddy’s favourite girl”
