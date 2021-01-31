Watch as MC Oluomo dances in a car with Ehi Ogbebor (Video)

Popular Interior decorator and hotelier, Ehi Ogbebor in a recent video finally showed off her lover, MC Oluomo, Chairman of Lagos state chapter of National Union of Road Transport Worker.

This comes as MC Oluomo was seen in a car dancing with her.

Taking to Instagram, the CEO of Sayaveth Interiors shared the video via her Instastories.

This comes days after the duo were spotted together at an event, despite many denials they are in a relationship.

Ehi, in a recent interview, opened up on her union with the NURTW boss where she revealed they are both in love with each other and she is seriously considering getting married to him, despite failing in two previous marriages.

