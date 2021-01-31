TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

DJ Cuppy finally reacts to Zlatan Ibile’s claims of not…

Our fight started a long time ago – Paul Okoye reveals…

Alleged husband snatcher, Rosy Meurer reportedly pregnant for…

Silhouette Challenge: reactions as crossdresser James Brown…

Mercy Aigbe, Bobrisky reacts as Funke Akindele jumps on the…

Nigerian billionaire, Ned nwoko gifts his Moroccan wife a Rolex…

She is your carbon copy – Cute Photos Of Ruth Kadriri’s…

Regina Daniels Celebrates Co-Wife On Her Birthday

‘Why are you not putting on bra?’ – Troll…

Watch as MC Oluomo dances in a car with Ehi Ogbebor (Video)

EntertainmentLove and Relationship
By Olumide

Popular Interior decorator and hotelier, Ehi Ogbebor in a recent video finally showed off her lover, MC Oluomo, Chairman of Lagos state chapter of National Union of Road Transport Worker.

This comes as MC Oluomo was seen in a car dancing with her.

Taking to Instagram, the CEO of Sayaveth Interiors shared the video via her Instastories.

READ ALSO

MC Oluomo’s daughter bags degree in Nursing from…

Never postpone whatever you’ve in mind to do for your…

This comes days after the duo were spotted together at an event, despite many denials they are in a relationship.

See also: I don’t date women, I marry them within 3 weeks – Ned Nwoko says

Ehi, in a recent interview, opened up on her union with the NURTW boss where she revealed they are both in love with each other and she is seriously considering getting married to him, despite failing in two previous marriages.

Watch the video below

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

DJ Cuppy finally reacts to Zlatan Ibile’s claims of not knowing who she is

Our fight started a long time ago – Paul Okoye reveals fresh details on…

Alleged husband snatcher, Rosy Meurer reportedly pregnant for Tonto Dikeh’s…

Silhouette Challenge: reactions as crossdresser James Brown participates (Video)

Mercy Aigbe, Bobrisky reacts as Funke Akindele jumps on the trending silhouette…

Nigerian billionaire, Ned nwoko gifts his Moroccan wife a Rolex wristwatch on…

She is your carbon copy – Cute Photos Of Ruth Kadriri’s Daughter Leaves…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

The definition of ‘strong woman’ in African society needs to improve…

Watch as MC Oluomo dances in a car with Ehi Ogbebor (Video)

I don’t date women, I marry them within 3 weeks – Ned Nwoko says

Nigerians start ScriptureChallenge to counter SilhouetteChallenge

(Video) Mixed reactions as BBNaija Tacha and singer, LAX spark dating rumours

Video of Alaafin of Oyo showing off some romantic dance moves with one of his…

Actress, Nkechi Blessing gets huge pre-birthday surprise in Dubai

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More