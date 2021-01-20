TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

#BussItChallenge gone wrong as baby laughs hard at mom (Video)

Omotola Jalade blows hot as Instagram blogger accuses her of…

The blogger may be right, I know someone she has slept with…

Video of Actress, Toyin Abraham attempting to kiss a beggar…

Beautiful Nigerian Lady Who Fries Yellow Garri For A Living…

Wife gives her husband a list of chores to do before he can make…

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare reveals why she sleeps Naked at…

BBNaija: “Tell her to cook her own first”- Neo reacts as…

I can’t afford Benz, please manage this small Toyota…

Watch the moment Donald Trump left the White House for the last time as US President (Video)

News
By Olumide

The now-former US President Donald Trump has departed the White House by helicopter, on his way to a ceremonial send-off at Joint Base Andrews for his final day in office.

According to Trump while addressing reporters, he revealed that it had been a great honour and an amazing four years. Breaking with decades of tradition, Trump will not participate in the peaceful transition of power and is skipping the inauguration.

The outgoing president typically departs shortly after the incoming president is sworn in. But Trump, who fought bitterly to overturn the results of the 2020 election, is skipping President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, instead opting to orchestrate his own fanfare-filled exit while he is still commander-in-chief.

READ ALSO

Donald Trumps becomes first US Pres. to be impeached twice

Twitter suspends Trump permanently

Donald Trump also left a note for his successor before he left the Oval Office for the last time, a White House spokesperson for the Trump administration confirmed to the Guardian.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

#BussItChallenge gone wrong as baby laughs hard at mom (Video)

Omotola Jalade blows hot as Instagram blogger accuses her of having an affair…

The blogger may be right, I know someone she has slept with – Man reacts…

Video of Actress, Toyin Abraham attempting to kiss a beggar surfaces on social…

Beautiful Nigerian Lady Who Fries Yellow Garri For A Living Showcases Her Work…

Wife gives her husband a list of chores to do before he can make love to her…

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare reveals why she sleeps Naked at night

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“We need a national lockdown on Valentine’s Day” – Actor, Timini Egbuson

Nigerian married men are the most generous in the world – Laura Ikeji declares…

Teju Babyface appreciates God as he adds another year

Watch the moment Donald Trump left the White House for the last time as US…

Wizkid excited as his baby mamas, Shola and Jada settle their difference and his…

The 4th floor of life looks great – Timi Dakolo celebrates 40th birthday

”l bought cups of rice on credit” – Singer, Chioma Jesus recounts grass to grace…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More