‘We Don’t Have Money To Fight Covid-19 But We Have God’- Pastor Adeboye Replies Bill Gates

Te General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor EA Adeboye has disclosed that Nigeria and Africans, in general, lack the resource to fight Covvid-19 but they have God.

His message was delivered during a Special Thanksgiving Service and Ground-Breaking Ceremony of the Coastline Worship Centre of the Redeemed Church of God National Headquarters, Throne of Grace, Ebutte-Metta, Lagos.

Adeboye was forced to make this comment in reaction to Bill Gates’ comment that he didn’t understand why COVID-19 cases and fatalities were low in Africa, a region that lacked enough healthcare, financial resources, and Government will power to fight the scourge.

Here’s his full reply;

When I read that it will take 10 years to vaccinate people in the U.S., I wonder when the vaccine will come to Nigeria. We have no money; we have no resources, but we have God. They expected us to be dying like flies, but we have a God who says he that dwells in the secret place will be under the shadow of the almighty.

“It is the God that reigns and rules in the affairs of men and the world must recognize his lordship in all that they do. Ebola came, we survived; coronavirus came, we survived and whatever may come in the future, we will survive because we will keep praising God,” the cleric stated.

He urged his listeners not to be afraid, declaring that God would take care of His own.