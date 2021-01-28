TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Watch as actress Mercy Johnson Okojie speaks fluent Yoruba…

He came and everywhere scattered – Watch as Davido arrived…

Actress, Mercy Johnson pens down tributes to her look alike…

Nollywood Actor, Ernest Asuzu Is Dead

Those Who Burnt My House Will Run Mad In 48 Hours – Igboho

“I’ve Been Sleeping With My Father-In-Law & My Husband, Now…

RMD shares lovely family photos to mark his wife’s 49th birthday

Actress, Kemi Afolabi on bed rest after housewarming party…

It’s going to take a lifetime trying to find a girl like me…

We’re growing older together – Simi pens lovely birthday message to Adekunle Gold

Entertainment
By Olumide
Simi and Adekunle Gold
Simi and Adekunle Gold

Nigerian talented singer and songwriter, Simi in the early hours of Thursday took to social media to pen lovely message to her husband, Adekunle Gold on his birthday.

Simi shared a throwback photo of herself and Adekunle Gold as she showered prayers on him.

She wrote, “My baby. We’re growing older together and it’s exactly what I’d hoped it would be.

READ ALSO

Bobrisky claims he can’t wait to spend “N532Million”…

Tunde Ednut recovers Instagram account with one million…

May you never lose your wonder, your big belly-laughs (and your industry laugh), your dreams, your joy, your love, your peace, your grace, your smiles, your hope. May the world be good to you. May God stay blessing you. May wisdom abide with you. May you stay beautiful, because you’re too vain to be basic tbh.

I love you so much. Happy birthday my lover na friend. Issa full birthday weekend. Periodt!”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Watch as actress Mercy Johnson Okojie speaks fluent Yoruba (Video)

He came and everywhere scattered – Watch as Davido arrived at Teni’s…

Actress, Mercy Johnson pens down tributes to her look alike younger sister and…

Nollywood Actor, Ernest Asuzu Is Dead

Those Who Burnt My House Will Run Mad In 48 Hours – Igboho

“I’ve Been Sleeping With My Father-In-Law & My Husband, Now I’m Pregnant…

RMD shares lovely family photos to mark his wife’s 49th birthday

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

We’re growing older together – Simi pens lovely birthday message to…

Reactions as former senator Dino Melaye shares video of Dubai Camel Hospital

Buhari signs law prescribing six months jail term for violators of COVID-19…

My Dad always reminds me that when you die, you don’t take your money with…

Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Priscilla finally reveals how she was able to buy her New…

RMD shares lovely family photos to mark his wife’s 49th birthday

Actress, Opeyemi Aiyeola ‘adopts’ a girl child after years of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More