We’re growing older together – Simi pens lovely birthday message to Adekunle Gold

Nigerian talented singer and songwriter, Simi in the early hours of Thursday took to social media to pen lovely message to her husband, Adekunle Gold on his birthday.

Simi shared a throwback photo of herself and Adekunle Gold as she showered prayers on him.

She wrote, “My baby. We’re growing older together and it’s exactly what I’d hoped it would be.

May you never lose your wonder, your big belly-laughs (and your industry laugh), your dreams, your joy, your love, your peace, your grace, your smiles, your hope. May the world be good to you. May God stay blessing you. May wisdom abide with you. May you stay beautiful, because you’re too vain to be basic tbh.

I love you so much. Happy birthday my lover na friend. Issa full birthday weekend. Periodt!”