‘Why are you not putting on bra?’ – Troll questions Nkechi Blessing over her new seductive photos

Entertainment
By Kafayat

A troll on Instagram identified as @star_kid_baby on Instagram has reacted to the new seductive photos Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing shared on her Instagram page.

In the photos, the controversial actress was seen flaunting some of her cleavages without underwear.

Taking to her comment section, @star_kid_baby wrote;

“Why u not putting on bra?”

Nkechi, however, replied saying;

” I don’t have, pls buy for me”

See their conversation below;

Recall that the 32-year-old took to Instagram to disclose that she took her sister and her personal photographer on an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai.

According to Nkechi, it is on her to-do list for the year 2021 to take them on a vacation to Dubai and she is glad she is able to do just that.

