Wizkid reportedly flew his Mai Suya from Lagos to Ghana to make suya for him (Photo)

Nigerian artiste and songwriter Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid may have just proven the length he can go to get whatever he wants as he reportedly flew the man making suya for him down to Ghana.

Wizkid has been in Ghana for the past few weeks as he celebrated the Christmas Eve alongside Burna Boy and his British girlfriend Stefflon Don.

It looked like the Star Boy as he is popularly called by fans craved suya meat and decided to fly his personal Mai Suya from Lagos to Ghana to ensure the best is made for him.

This was made public by one of his crew members who shared the update on his Snapchat account.

See photo of the Mai Suya man below: