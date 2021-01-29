Wizkid’s baby mama Binta Diallo survives second car accident within a month

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Olumide

Nigerian music star, Wizkid’s second baby mama Binta Diallo has survived another car accident, according to a recent update she shared.

The mother of one took to her IG handle to share pictures and a video of the damaged car on Friday.

This is the second time she will be involved in a car accident in January.

“Twice this month, I can’t believe this. Thank you God we are okay,” she wrote.

Recall that Diallo announced her first accident via her social media page on January 9.

She said, “I wasn’t even going to post about my car accident that happened yesterday because it was minor and both my son and I are fine.”

