‘You all outdid yourselves’ – BBNaija Nengi tells her fans

Big Brother Naija season 5 ex-housemate, Nengi Hampton took to Twitter to tell her fans and loved ones that they outdid themselves for her birthday.

Recall that the reality star was gifted a Range Rover SUV for her 23rd birthday on the 1st of January.

In what can be termed as an appreciation post, the model disclosed that she has been receiving gifts for more than one week and she is wowed.

“To the loves of my life (NINJAS), Thank you all so much. At this point I lack the right words to express my gratitude, it’s been over 1 week of gifting, prayers and well wishes ..like I said you all outdid yourselves, till now I am still wowed. love you all so much.” Nengi wrote