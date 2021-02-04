TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


After building a house for her parents, Kid Comedienne, Emanuella buys brand new Lexus SUV for herself (PHOTOS)

Entertainment
By San

Popular Nigerian comedienne, Emanuella has bought herself an expensive Lexus SUV LX570 for herself barely two months after splurging millions of naira on the house she built for her parents.

The youngster got social media bubbling after she announced the special gift she has got herself. The young celebrity shared lovely photos of herself and a lady behind the expensive automobile, as she wished her fans a happy new month.

On her verified Instagram page, the Youtuber wrote: “Happy New Month to you all. A month of laughter @sweetgirlmimi

See photos below:

Reacting to the news, some fans toook turn to gush over the beautiful gift.

Idiiaat: 😱😱😱😱 when me I never even buy 🚲 may God bless her ooo 🙏.

iam_kinglq: Mehn this is real e choke.

o.l.ubummy: This Is beautiful…. 🔥🔥.

Recall that the young comedienne built a super beautiful bungalow for her mother as an early Christmas gift.

The young comedienne shared the good news on her Instagram page, while sharing photos of the beautiful new home.

Emmanuella also appreciated her mother for encouragement and support.

She wrote: “I built this for u mom. For all the prayers, all the encouragements and support. Mummy I know you said u want a portable house and this is it. But forgive me because I must complete ur mansion for you next year. Don’t worry it won’t make us go to hell. my super Christmas mummy. I love you.”

