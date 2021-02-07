As a girl, you suppose dey fear brokeness pass break up – Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu

Sophia Momodu, who is the babymama of singer Davido’s first daughter, in a recent statement told ladies that they should be more scared about having no money than a break up.

Sophia Momodu made this known in her recent post via her Instagram account.

Taking to the photo-sharing app on Saturday, the mother of one drooped a couple of photos and in the caption of the post, she told ladies to be more afraid about getting broke than losing a man.

She wrote;

“as a girl, you suppose Dey fear brokeness pass break up”, she wrote.

See the post below;