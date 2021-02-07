As a girl, you suppose dey fear brokeness pass break up – Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Davido’s Baby mama
Davido’s Baby mama

Sophia Momodu, who is the babymama of singer Davido’s first daughter, in a recent statement told ladies that they should be more scared about having no money than a break up.

Sophia Momodu made this known in her recent post via her Instagram account.

Chioma melts hearts as she shares lovely photos of herself…

Davido gifts little girl 500k for making a saxophone version…

Taking to the photo-sharing app on Saturday, the mother of one drooped a couple of photos and in the caption of the post, she told ladies to be more afraid about getting broke than losing a man.

She wrote;

“as a girl, you suppose Dey fear brokeness pass break up”, she wrote.

See the post below;

