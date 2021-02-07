As a girl, you suppose dey fear brokeness pass break up – Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu
Sophia Momodu, who is the babymama of singer Davido’s first daughter, in a recent statement told ladies that they should be more scared about having no money than a break up.
Sophia Momodu made this known in her recent post via her Instagram account.
See also: “You poisoned my food & bathing water” Duncan Mighty calls out estranged wife Vivien Nwakama and her family again
Taking to the photo-sharing app on Saturday, the mother of one drooped a couple of photos and in the caption of the post, she told ladies to be more afraid about getting broke than losing a man.
She wrote;
“as a girl, you suppose Dey fear brokeness pass break up”, she wrote.
See the post below;
TRENDING
LATEST UPDATES