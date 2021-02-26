Be confident – Ini Edo says as she displays curves in bikini (Photos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


EntertainmentNollywood
By Olumide

Beautiful Nollywood actress Ini Edo is one actress that is ageing backwards.

The actress took things further in recent photo as she put her curves on display in a bikini.

Ini Edo who is 38 years old shared several pictures of herself in a bikini by the pool side on Instagram on Thursday.

She captioned one of her posts saying, “Category … Skin…….Be bold ! Be confident ! Be Youtiful trust @secretsofaprilofficial for that natural, youthful healthy glow.”

another post she said, “That BROWNSUGAR @beautysecretsofapril retinol glow.”

See photos below;

Her photos have left many of her fans drooling as they took to the comment section to hail her.

