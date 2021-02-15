TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react as another mother of two tattoos Bobrisky’s…

Watch as protester runs for his life as police attempt to arrest…

Singer, Peter of Psquare allegedly involved in a cheating scandal…

We are all one – Mr Macaroni speaks after release

Actress, Eniola Badmus mourns her mother

Dbanj buy his wife a Range Rover SUV worth N30million as…

“Peaceful protest is a human right”- Rihanna backs…

“Everything I do, I do for you” – Nengi remembers mum 5 years…

Oganisers of BBNaija speak on audition for season 6

DJ Cuppy and Fireboy DML go romantic ahead of release of new music video (Photo)

Entertainment
By Olumide

The Gelato crooner cum billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy and YBNL singer, Fireboy DML recently sparked controversies online after they were seen in suggestive positions in the photos they shared on the day lovers across the world are celebrating.

Many Nigerians took to social media to react to the photos as many claimed the two were in a relationship.

However, theinfong can confirm that the photos were taken from the soon to be a release music video titled ‘Feel Good’ by DJ Cuppy featuring Fireboy DML.

READ ALSO

After apologising to Cuppy, Davido’s PA, Israel sends a…

DJ Cuppy responds to a troll who mocked her over her ‘big’…

See also: Dbanj buy his wife a Range Rover SUV worth N30million as Valentine gift

See some of the photos as shared online by DJ Cuppy below;

Fans have taken to the comment section to reveal they can’t wait for the release of the new music video.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react as another mother of two tattoos Bobrisky’s full photo on…

Watch as protester runs for his life as police attempt to arrest him at the…

Singer, Peter of Psquare allegedly involved in a cheating scandal with Ugandan…

We are all one – Mr Macaroni speaks after release

Actress, Eniola Badmus mourns her mother

Dbanj buy his wife a Range Rover SUV worth N30million as Valentine gift

“Peaceful protest is a human right”- Rihanna backs Lekki protesters

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Mercy Eke poses with two Hermes bags she got as Valentine gifts from her man

BBNaija’s Kiddwaya bags endorsement deal with Durex condom

Anita Joseph and husband celebrate their first wedding anniversary with new…

Husband gets pictures of girls he’s liked on Instagram as Valentine’s day gift…

Nicki Minaj’s dad killed in hit-and-run accident

Popular stylist, Toyin Lawani proposed to by her lover on Valentine’s day…

DJ Cuppy and Fireboy DML go romantic ahead of release of new music video (Photo)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More