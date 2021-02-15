DJ Cuppy and Fireboy DML go romantic ahead of release of new music video (Photo)

The Gelato crooner cum billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy and YBNL singer, Fireboy DML recently sparked controversies online after they were seen in suggestive positions in the photos they shared on the day lovers across the world are celebrating.

Many Nigerians took to social media to react to the photos as many claimed the two were in a relationship.

However, theinfong can confirm that the photos were taken from the soon to be a release music video titled ‘Feel Good’ by DJ Cuppy featuring Fireboy DML.

See some of the photos as shared online by DJ Cuppy below;

RETWEET if you want to watch the #FeelGood music video ft @FireboyDML 🎥 pic.twitter.com/FtXO6ZKvw3 — Cuppy 🧁 (@cuppymusic) February 14, 2021

Fans have taken to the comment section to reveal they can’t wait for the release of the new music video.