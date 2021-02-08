DJ Cuppy and her father, Otedola warns those taking her kindness as a sign of weakness

Famous Nigerian DJ and daughter of billionaire, DJ Cuppy Otedola has warned people who are taking her kindness as a sign of weakness.

According to Cuppy, no one should ever take her kindness for weakness.

“Don’t ever take my kindness for weakness #CuppyOnAMisson #CuppyDat #OriginalCopy”

Reacting to this, the Disc Jockey’s father, Femi Otedola wrote;

“True Talk”

Replying her dad, Cuppy wrote;

“Louder for those at the back”

This comes few weeks after Cuppy sued Davido’s, P.A Isreal, for libel and defamation following the comments made by the latter over an alleged feud between Cuppy and Zlatan Ibile.

Recall Isreal had alleged that DJ Cuppy used Zlatan to make money and refused to remit some of the money made to the singer. This he said was unfair Zlatan’s path, hence the reason why he took a bold step by staying away from her.CUppu