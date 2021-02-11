TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Here is how much Destiny Etiko gets paid Per Movie when she is a…

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo opens up on who the father of his…

Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says…

Nigerian Lady’s new Mercedes Benz Worth ₦9m Burnt To Ashes 5…

We’re not keeping you in suspense – Adebimpe Oyebade…

“I feel comfortable with my skin” – Cardi B blasts those who…

Fans react to actress Ronke Oshodi Oke’s shocking weight…

Video: Davido’s sister, Sharon opens up on being broke…

Drama as a man takes back the TV and decoder he bought for a lady…

DJ Cuppy’s lawyer writes Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, over drama with Zlatan Ibile

Entertainment
By Olumide

According to the recent reports, Babajide Koku & Co, who are the lawyers of billionaire daughter and disc jockey DJ Cuppy have written to Afeare Israel, an aide to DMW boss Davido  demanding an apology over his ‘libelous’ statement against their client.

According to the letter dated  February 10, it stated there was no breach of contract between DJ Cuppy and singer Zlatan Ibile.

“It is crucial to state that there are legal contracts that govern the relationship between our Client and Mr Zlatan Ibile; said contracts which very fairly and adequately cover the financial compensation of both artists, neither our Client nor Mr Zlatan Ibile have breached their contractual obligations in any way.

READ ALSO

DJ Cuppy’s viral video generates pregnancy speculations

DJ Cuppy and her father, Otedola warns those taking her…

“The allegations in the statements made by you are completely untrue and constitute a grave libel upon our Client. We, therefore, write to demand that you immediately cease and desist from all libellous and defamatory statements of our Client, her business and her brand,” the letter read.

See also: ‘Why Zlatan blocked and denied DJ Cuppy’ – Davido’s PA reveals

They also added that Afeare should respond within seven days.

“Furthermore, we demand that within seven days of receipt of this letter; (i) You write a letter to be shared with the public containing a suitable withdrawal and apology in terms to be approved by us on our Clients behalf. (ii) You provide us with your full assurance and an undertaking in writing that you will cease and desist from repeating the publication of those or similar allegation concerning our client,” they wrote.

The comes after Israel came out to say Cuppy did not compensate Zlatan for their hit song ‘Gelato’.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Here is how much Destiny Etiko gets paid Per Movie when she is a lead role

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo opens up on who the father of his daughter is

Popular Endsars flag holder reportedly commits suicide, says reward is in heaven…

Nigerian Lady’s new Mercedes Benz Worth ₦9m Burnt To Ashes 5 hours After She…

We’re not keeping you in suspense – Adebimpe Oyebade opens up on…

“I feel comfortable with my skin” – Cardi B blasts those who react to her look…

Fans react to actress Ronke Oshodi Oke’s shocking weight loss (Photos)

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“You can not raise your children the way your parents raised you” –…

DJ Cuppy’s lawyer writes Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, over drama with…

Funke Akindele hits the ‘gym’ ahead Valentine’s Day

Davido’s former PA, Aloma narrowly escapes death in ghastly motor accident

Former Lagos Governor, Lateef Jakande is dead

Video: Davido’s sister, Sharon opens up on being broke despite being a…

BBNaija Laycon finally talks about his relationship with Erica on his reality…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More