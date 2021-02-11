Donald Trump banned forever from Twitter

According to a latest statement by Twitter, it declared that former US President Donald Trump will be banned forever even if he runs again.

This was made public by the company’s chief financial officer in the wake of its results that the ban is permanent, whatever he does.

“If you are removed from the platform, you are removed from the platform,” Ned Segal told CNBC’s Squawk Box.

Twitter had previously said that Mr Trump was exempt from its rules because of his status as a newsworthy figure and a holder of public office. But the comments suggest that he would not be able to come back to the site even if those things became true of him again.

As part of the same results, Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey said that the ban of Mr Trump had not make any significant change to the company’s growth.

We’re a platform that is obviously much larger than any one topic or any one account,” he told investors, apparently in reference to the ban. He also said that 80 per cent of the site’s users were outside the US and that the site is “not just dependent upon just news and politics being what drives Twitter”.

Recall that Twitter alongside some major social media platforms banned Trump in the wake of the violence at the Capitol last month.

While it said then that the ban was permanent, there have been questions over whether any possible bid for power by Mr Trump such as a run for president in 2024 could lead him to be reinstated.