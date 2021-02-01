Don’t compare me to any rubbish again – Timaya reacts after being compared to Duncan Mighty

Popular artiste, Timaya in a recent statement has reacted to a tweet comparing him to Duncan Mighty.

A Twitter user identified as @Isimaodeh asked his followers’ to respond on who will win between Timaya and Duncan Mighty on a 10 vs 10 hits battle.

@Isimaodeh tweeted;

“Between Timaya and Duncan Mighty, who would win in a 10 vs 10 hits battle?”

Between Timaya and Duncan Mighty, who would win in a 10 vs 10 hits battle? — World Publicist (@IsimaOdeh) January 29, 2021

However, in a reaction to the tweet, Timaya who wondered why he is being “rated less” asked online users to stop comparing him.

He tweeted;

“E be like say una Dey reason me les les. Nobody should ever put my name or compare me to any rubbish again. What disrespect…”