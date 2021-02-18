Driver who killed Nicki Minaj’s dad in a hit-and-run accident has surrendered himself to police

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

The man who fled after killing rapper, Nicki Minaj’s dad, Robert Maraj in a hit-and-run accident has turned himself over to the authorities.

According to reports, 70-year-old Charles Polevich, turned himself in on Wednesday, February 17, 2021.

Court documents obtained by entertainment website, PageSix, state that  Polevich allegedly got out of his car, stood over the dying Maraj and asked if he was okay before getting back into his vehicle and speeding off.

The report says he fled the scene of the accident without calling the emergency number, 911.

Nassau County Police Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, the commanding officer of the homicide squad, described the incident in greater detail during a press conference Wednesday.

“He got out of the car and he looked at the deceased and got into the car and made the conscious decision to leave. Instead of dialing 911 or calling an ambulance, he went home and secreted his vehicle,” Fitzpatrick said.

Polevich was arraigned in Nassau County District Court on charges of leaving the scene of an incident causing death and tampering with physical evidence.

It would be recalled that the news of the rapper’s father’s death broke last Sunday.

Authorities in Nassau County stated that the rapper’s father, Robert Maraj was walking on the road between Roslyn Road and Raff Avenue on Friday, February 12, 2021, around 6 PM  when he was hit by a vehicle heading northbound, TMZ reports.

Robert was taken to the hospital, where he later tragically passed on. He was 64 years old.

 

