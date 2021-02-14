“Everything I do, I do for you” – Nengi remembers mum 5 years after her death

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

2020 Big Brother Naija finalist, Rebecca Nengi Hampson has penned an emotional tribute to her late mother, Mama Flora on social media.

According to Nengi in a tweet dated Saturday, February 13, the former housemate and beauty queen laid her mum to rest five years ago and indicated that all her achievements in life is to please her late mum.

The reality TV star and brand influencer revealed that her late mum though dead will forever remain in her heart.

She wrote:

Mama Flora!! 5 years ago today, I laid you to rest. Everything I do, I do for you. Love you mama.. FOREVER

 

