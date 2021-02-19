‘He looks like oversized Irish potato’ – Nigerians mock actor, Alex Ekubo’s new look

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the actor, Alex Ekubo’s new look after he completely shaved off his hair.
According to Alex, he shaved his hair and beards for a movie role.
Sharing the video of the new look on his Instagram page,
“I SHAVED MY BEARDS & ALTERED MY LOOK…Filming an @aycomedian blockbuster in Kaduna…This sensational story would send you on a roller coaster of emotions…Be expectant. We are working, when we are done, you would like it.”
See how some of Alex’s fans reacted to his new look.
@yomicasual wrote “Every minute Alex Ekubo is a fine boy……… una don see am oh! he looks like oversized Irish potato”
@ibee54_ wrote “Omo someone there said you’re not so fine o…Alex I dey for you anytime”
@queen_ivorychidi wrote “You look like a high school Captain”
@ezefrankm123 wrote “is more than bad”
@ejay_baba wrote “Oboy you be like small rat”
