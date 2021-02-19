TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for cutting…

Rosy Meurer reacts to some speculations about herself and her…

“Are You Ashamed To Call Him Your Husband” –…

‘The young man is made for life’ – Reactions as…

Life Don Dey Balance – Nigerians React As Americans Queue…

BBNaija’s Vee meets her idol, Naomi Campbell(Video) |

Destiny Etiko raises eyebrows as she visits Kogi State Governor,…

Driver who killed Nicki Minaj’s dad in a hit-and-run…

Nigerian woman welcomes sextuplets after twins (Photos)

‘He looks like oversized Irish potato’ – Nigerians mock actor, Alex Ekubo’s new look

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nigerians on social media have reacted to the actor, Alex Ekubo’s new look after he completely shaved off his hair.

According to Alex, he shaved his hair and beards for a movie role.

Sharing the video of the new look on his Instagram page,

READ ALSO

‘Your brain stinks and you’re disgusting’…

(Photos) BBNaija Alex shakes social media as she clocks 25

“I SHAVED MY BEARDS & ALTERED MY LOOK…Filming an @aycomedian blockbuster in Kaduna…This sensational story would send you on a roller coaster of emotions…Be expectant. We are working, when we are done, you would like it.”

See how some of Alex’s fans reacted to his new look.

@yomicasual wrote “Every minute Alex Ekubo is a fine boy……… una don see am oh! he looks like oversized Irish potato”

@ibee54_ wrote “Omo someone there said you’re not so fine o…Alex I dey for you anytime”

@queen_ivorychidi wrote “You look like a high school Captain”

@ezefrankm123 wrote “is more than bad”

@ejay_baba wrote “Oboy you be like small rat”

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

High school student allegedly tries to shoot teacher for cutting her dyed hair…

Rosy Meurer reacts to some speculations about herself and her husband, Churchill…

“Are You Ashamed To Call Him Your Husband” – Basket…

‘The young man is made for life’ – Reactions as Tonto…

Life Don Dey Balance – Nigerians React As Americans Queue Up To Fetch…

BBNaija’s Vee meets her idol, Naomi Campbell(Video) |

Destiny Etiko raises eyebrows as she visits Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

‘He looks like oversized Irish potato’ – Nigerians mock actor,…

17-Year-Old School Girl Who Tried To Shoot Teacher In Cross River Finally…

Burna Boy shows off brand new Rolls-Royce worth N140 million (Video)

Actress, Stella Damasus shares 21 years throwback photo with daughter

Who is your dear? – Toke Makinwa asks as she gives fans tips on how to…

Naira Marley advises fans on what they can do with the internet

I will delete your Twitter account – Simi sends warning to her mother…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More