I bought my third jet during COVID-19 pandemic, Apostle Suleman boasts

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Apostle Johnson Suleman, says he bought his third jet during the raging COVID-19 pandemic which pushed the country into an economic recession.

Suleman said this while delivering a recent sermon. Although the date of the sermon could not be verified, the video recently went viral on social media.

The cleric further stated that he was praying for the pandemic not to end because he was prospering and resting.

He said, “In COVID (pandemic) I bought a jet; the third one. I have three. I was praying for COVID-19 not to end because I was resting. While people were complaining, my wife asked, ‘Can life be this sweet?’ Am I talking to somebody here?”

“No stress. I read on the Internet that there’s a rumour going around that I have a machine that prints money. I like that rumour. They say, ‘he should be investigated. He has a machine that prints money.

“Somebody asked if it’s true and I said it is true. They said, ‘It’s risky o’. I said I didn’t know it’s risky because I already bought the machine. When you speak in tongues, you’re printing money.”