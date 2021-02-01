‘I pray my daughter marries an old man like me’ – Billionaire, Ned Nwoko replies a troll

Actress, Regina Daniels billioanire husband, Ned Nwoko has made know his prayers and wishes for his daughter.

According to the politician, in the reply he gave a troll, he prays his duaghter marries a mature responsible rich man like him.

A troll identified as @JAYV918 wrote;

‘Your agement will marry your beautiful daughter Julia one day

Reacting to this, the 60 year old man wrote;

“That is my prayer, She deserves a mature responsible honest rich man who will appreciate her everyday’

Recall that Ned in a recent statement revealed that he does not date his wives before marrying them, which happens within 3 weeks of meeting.

Nwoko who spoke to BBC news in Igbo, said: Our (Regina and him) marriage is solid, based on respect and understanding over time. I met her and I like her, we married within three weeks, I married all my wives within same period, I do not believe in dating anybody I want to marry.”

“You marry them and you begin to fall in love within the marriage. Even in my own culture as it were as a kid in the sixties, people were not dating, they get married, within the families, they choose a wife, most girls are expected to be virgins, they get married and then they build a family from there.