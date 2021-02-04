TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


I wooed my husband – Aisha Yesufu advises single women to stop waiting for men to come

Love and RelationshipSocial Media drama
By Olumide

Popular human right activist Aisha Yesufu has disclosed in a chat with BBC News Pidgin that she was the one who wooed her husband herself.

Aisha in her statement also advised women in their 30s and upwards not to wait until a man approaches them before they get married.

The activist stressed that woman should approach men they like and ask for their hand in marriage.

She said:

“On the advice I give young women is that they should stop waiting for a man to come and meet them. You are more than 30 and going into your 40s and 50s and you say you are waiting for a man to come and woo you. How will that happen. It doesn’t matter even if you are older than him. The matter of marriage is serious. So, don’t just sit down and wait for anyone that comes your way.”

Watch the video below:

