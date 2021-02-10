Ini Edo reveals the secret to her glowing brown skin and young look

Nollywood actress Ini Edo has given fans a tip of the big secret behind her brown glowing spotless skin. The 38-year-old thespian who calls herself ‘Brown Sugar’ announced earlier that she is ready to unveil the deep secrets to her natural glowing skin.

The curvy actress who always turned heads up with tantalizing photos of herself flaunting her flawless skin revealed that Vitamin C plays a major role in having healthy and glowing skin.

According to her, Vitamin C brightens the skin and reduces the appearance of wrinkles. Many of her fans couldn’t agree more reacting to the first tip she shared on the path to a glowing skin.

Sharing the importance of Vitamin C, she wrote;

Happy new week y’all . Don’t forget your daily vitamins .. A good dose of vitamin C for that healthy and a blinding glow for your skin.

Countdown to the big reveal 💃

@beautysecretsofapril