Know the difference between a ‘bus lady’ and a ‘boss lady’ – TBoss slams Ka3na over tattoo drama

Big Brother Naija 2020
By Olumide

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tboss has joined the list of Nigerians to blast her colleague Ka3na over the recent tattoo drama which she was involved in.

Recall that a few days ago, Ka3na slammed a fan who got a tattoo of her name on her thigh in the name of fan love, as she claims she doesn’t support the girl’s actions.

Many celebrities had since shared their opinion on the tattoo saga.

READ ALSO

After Bobrisky, actress Ada Ameh blasts BBNaija’s…

I didn’t do it for cash – Lady who tattooed…

Reacting to the story reality TV star, Tboss in her statement urged fans to be careful of celebrities who they choose as their role model.

Tboss who is popularly called “boss lady” slammed Ka3na as she stressed that there’s a difference between a “bus lady” and a “boss lady.

She also advised fans not to let any celebrities deceive and mislead them because all that glitters aren’t gold.

