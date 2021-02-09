‘Make sure you have at least 10 years of dating experience before giving relationship advice’ – Actor Wole Ojo

Nollywood actor, Wole Ojo has taken to Instagram to warn online relationship advisers and also to list the criteria they must meet before dishing out advice online.

According to Wole, there are too many dating/ relationship tips online from people who are broken and single. He, however, urged that before anyone comes online to give any relationship advice, they must have at least 10 years of dating experience.

In his words;

“Too many dating/relationship tips online from broken and single idiots.. be successful at it 1st! At least over 10 years then come back and talk! And if yours was horrible, share a humbling experience to educate people on how not to do it, not come online to spew bitterness! I SAID WHAT I SAID!”