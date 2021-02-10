Man Gifts New Keke To A Bike Rider Who Sometimes Carried Him On Credit During His University Days

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By San

A young Nigerian man has shown his appreciation to a benevolent bike rider. According to this guy, the bike rider sometimes carried him to school during his university days on credit.

Making this known in a recent post he made on Twitter, he indicated that this bike rider carried him for 5 years adding that he did that many times without charging him anything.

Sharing photos of the bike he bought, he wrote;

“A fulfilling day for me as I empower my university bike guy with a tricycle (keke). He carried me for 5yrs, many times free and on credit. Drive safely bro.”

The kind gesture has caught the attention of social media who have shared their opinions about it with some being positive and others, as well, being negative.

