Man goes viral as he warns of the ‘fake names’ lovers will use to deceive themselves ahead of valentine’s day (video)
In a hilarious video that has gone viral on social media ahead of this year’s valentine day, a man reported to be an evangelist in Ogun state went round a community in the state to warn of the fake names lovers will use to deceive themselves.
In the viral video, the male evangelist said;
”You are my onion. You are my biscuit. You are my puff puff. You are my rodo(pepper). You are my tomato. All lies. Lie lie lover’
Valentine’s day which is a day to celebrate love for the 2021 comes up on Sunday, February 14 and lovers have been showing off social media ahead of the day.
