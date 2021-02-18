My bum is natural – Omawumi reveals

Nigerian talented singer with a super voice, Omawumi in a recent statement confirmed to her fans and followers that her bum is natural.

Omawunmi made this known via her Instagram handle on Wednesday.

She said even if she has desires to undergo surgery for other parts of her body, her bum is real.

She added that anyone who doubted her should ask her cousin.

“I was told that my bumbum was a topic of discussion the other day…(whether it was surgically enhanced)… Whilst there are areas of my body I would like to arrange when the time comes, The bumbum na natural o! Ask my cousins @ibanifemale and @eresudeekae!” she wrote.

See her post below;