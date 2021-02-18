TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


People in Texas now forced to poop in nylon bags as power outage caused by a winter storm extends

Social Media drama
By Olumide

The recent reports have revealed thay people in Texas are going through some challenges after a  storm disrupted their power supply.

The reports revealed that for some days now, there has been a power outage in Texas caused by a winter storm. To make matters worse, water treatment plants have lost power, making it impossible to supply water to homes.

Also, there’s been multiple broken water pipes after winter turned the water to ice.

This means people do not have water to bathe or flush after a visit to the bathroom.

A Nigerian woman living in Texas took to Twitter to share a photo of how they now poop since there’s no water.

In the photo, a nylon bag is seen placed in the toilet.

“Omo, we’re finished in Texas. No water, no light, and it’s snowing,” she wrote.

Picture only used for narration.
Source; Google

