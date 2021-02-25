My children are my weakness – Wizkid says as he bonds with his first son, Bolu in Lagos (Video/photos)

Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has revealed in an interview that his children are his weakness. Speaking with Red Radio in a fresh chat after headlining the headies on Sunday, Starboy mentioned that his kryptonite is his kids as he would do anything for them.

Shortly after making the comments, photos of the father of three and his first son began making the rounds on social media, and netizens can’t help but comment on the lovely photos.

Wizkid apparently decided to spend some quality time with Bolu whilst in Lagos. See the beautiful photos below: