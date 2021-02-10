TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Here is how much Destiny Etiko gets paid Per Movie when she is a…

How Destiny Etiko’s alleged sugar daddy reportedly paid…

How will you disgrace your husband like this? – Fans react…

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo opens up on who the father of his…

Thank you for loving a gangster like me – Jnr Pope hails wife

‘My legs & feet are swollen’ – Kemi…

Housemaid Caught Using Her Urine To Prepare Food For Her Madam…

“I am off the market” – Actor Nkubi says, shares…

Don’t stress over post-baby body, instead love yourself…

‘My Husband Wants Me To Do Anal Intercourse With Him Or He Calls Off The marriage’ – Lady Says

Social Media drama
By San

A lady is currently in a dilemma after what her husband is demanding from her. According to the lady, her husband wants to have anal intercourse with her adding that the man is saying if she refuses he will either walk out of the marriage or cheat on her.

She shared her story with a popular Nigerian relationship coach, Blessing Okoro who also shared her opinion about it.

Sharing her opinion, she said;

READ ALSO

Man Gifts New Keke To A Bike Rider Who Sometimes Carried Him…

Nigerian Lady’s new Mercedes Benz Worth ₦9m Burnt To Ashes 5…

“My husband wants me to do anal sex or he calls off the marriage or cheat.

READ ALSO: Nigerian Lady’s new Mercedes Benz Worth ₦9m Burnt To Ashes 5 hours After She Purchased It

My opinion
Let him call off the marriage and let him cheat.
You are not an object but a wife, you are not a slave , 2 can only become one in agreement, if u don’t agree then it’s forcefully and selfish .
Call his bluff until he is ready to talk and make you understand the process, by making comfortable and relaxed to enjoy it if U want it . If not that , call his bluff .
Oga go and cheat abeg”

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Here is how much Destiny Etiko gets paid Per Movie when she is a lead role

How Destiny Etiko’s alleged sugar daddy reportedly paid bloggers to…

How will you disgrace your husband like this? – Fans react to photo shared…

Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo opens up on who the father of his daughter is

Thank you for loving a gangster like me – Jnr Pope hails wife

‘My legs & feet are swollen’ – Kemi Olunloyo cries out…

Housemaid Caught Using Her Urine To Prepare Food For Her Madam (VIDEO)

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Ini Edo reveals the secret to her glowing brown skin and young look

‘My Husband Wants Me To Do Anal Intercourse With Him Or He Calls Off The…

Man Gifts New Keke To A Bike Rider Who Sometimes Carried Him On Credit During…

Nigerian Lady’s new Mercedes Benz Worth ₦9m Burnt To Ashes 5 hours After She…

Actress, Nkechi Blessing shares hot, breathtaking photos ahead of her 32nd…

Drama as a man takes back the TV and decoder he bought for a lady after they…

BBNaija Laycon’s reality show titled ‘I Am Laycon’ to commence…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More