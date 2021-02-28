TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerians react as James Brown falls while dancing with heels at…

Churchill mocks Tonto Dikeh after NCPC denied appointing her as a…

Tonto Dikeh reacts as NCPC denies appointing her Christian…

‘7th wife loading’ – Fans react to photo of…

BBNaija Nengi’s throwback photo to when she was 12…

Where is the assurance? – Nigerians ask as Davido…

Check Out Wizkid’s River Side House And Studio In Ghana (Video)

Burna Boy spotted in a studio with Justin Bieber; set to release…

”I want 3 more kids before 30″ – Davido’s…

Nigerians advice Chioma to suffocate son, Ifeanyi and leave Davido alone

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Following the news about sensational singer, Davido and his new lover, some Nigerians on social media have advised Chioma on what to do.

According to a Twitter user identified as @Jide017, the mother of one should kill her child, Ifeanyi and leave Davido alone. In his words;

“Chioma should just suffocate the child. Let everyone go their separate ways.

READ ALSO

Sizzling Hot Photos Of Mya Yafai, The Beautiful Model…

Video of Mya Yafai having fun with Davido and his crew last…

Seconding his opinion, another user identified as @Gbemi Rosh wrote;

“Chioma would have been better off getting an abortion tbh, because what is this”

This comes after a video of Davido and his new American lover identified as Mya surfaced on social media a few hours ago.

According to online reports and speculations, the singer and his fiancee, Chioma are no longer on good terms.

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerians react as James Brown falls while dancing with heels at his birthday…

Churchill mocks Tonto Dikeh after NCPC denied appointing her as a Christian…

Tonto Dikeh reacts as NCPC denies appointing her Christian ambassador

‘7th wife loading’ – Fans react to photo of Nengi and Regina…

BBNaija Nengi’s throwback photo to when she was 12 generates controversy

Where is the assurance? – Nigerians ask as Davido reportedly abandons…

Check Out Wizkid’s River Side House And Studio In Ghana (Video)

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerians advice Chioma to suffocate son, Ifeanyi and leave Davido alone

Sizzling Hot Photos Of Mya Yafai, The Beautiful Model Rumoured To Be Dating…

Video of Mya Yafai having fun with Davido and his crew last Christmas

‘I have left the WhatsApp group’ – Actress, Mercy Johnson to fan who…

The interior of Don Jazzy’s new Lekki house (Video)

BBNaija Star, Nengi pays billionaire Ned Nwoko a courtesy visit (Video)

Popular Nigerian music producer Dr Frabz is dead, Samklef, Davido and others…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More