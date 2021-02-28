Nigerians advice Chioma to suffocate son, Ifeanyi and leave Davido alone

Following the news about sensational singer, Davido and his new lover, some Nigerians on social media have advised Chioma on what to do.
According to a Twitter user identified as @Jide017, the mother of one should kill her child, Ifeanyi and leave Davido alone. In his words;
“Chioma should just suffocate the child. Let everyone go their separate ways.
Seconding his opinion, another user identified as @Gbemi Rosh wrote;
“Chioma would have been better off getting an abortion tbh, because what is this”
This comes after a video of Davido and his new American lover identified as Mya surfaced on social media a few hours ago.
According to online reports and speculations, the singer and his fiancee, Chioma are no longer on good terms.
