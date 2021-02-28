Where is the assurance? – Nigerians ask as Davido reportedly abandons Chioma, spotted with new woman Mya Yafai (Video)

With the latest report that has gone viral,, it looks like Nigerian singer and DMW label boss, Davido has turned fiancee Chioma into another Baby Mama, as he was spotted since December with American model, Mya Yafai.

Recall that Davido and Chioma, after a family introduction in September 2019, were expected to get married last year, but it was pended following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The singer in an interview said the wedding would happen this year.

But various reports said the ceremony may not happen again, as Davido’s heart appeared glued with Yafai, PM News report.

The model was in Nigeria late last year to spend Christmas and New Year with Davido.

Both lovebirds even journeyed to Accra Ghana, as part of their unforgettable rendezvous.

Yafai testified that she enjoyed herself as she wrote on Instagram: “I Love you Africa”.

A video on her Instagram page froze some of her experiences, including a boat cruise on the Lagoon.

Reports said Chioma had stopped wearing her engagement ring since December, having gotten wind of Davido’s new romance.

Pose new girlfriend surfaced online on saturday night and Davido and Chioma have been trending on Twitter Nigeria.

Online users have been asking what happened to the ‘Assurance,’ Davido said he in a song he sang for Chioma.

Watch the video below;