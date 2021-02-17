TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nigerians react to Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s birthday message to Tonto Dikeh’s son

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Olakunle Churchill and his new wife, Rosy Meurer’s birthday message to Tonto Dikeh’s son have generated lots of comments on social media.

In the birthday message Churchill wrote for his son on Instagram, he prayed to God to bless his friends and honour his mother.

In his words;

Today has always been a significant date in your life and existence. May the Lord surround you with peace, prosperity, bless your friends, honour your mum and most importantly, shower you true happiness all the days of your wonderful life. My son, King Andre Omodayo Oladunni Churchill, on your birthday, I pray for nothing but your good health and happiness in life

Rosy, however, took to Churchill’s comment section to drop her wishes. She wrote;

“Happy birthday King Andre. May you continue to grow in grace and wisdom. Good health and prosperity is

your portion in Jesus name. Enjoy your day cutie ”

See some of the reactions this generated on social media;

@mz_wizzy wrote “Woman, leave someone’s child outta your mouth. You people should know where to draw the line.”

@divannie wrote “Where is thunder when we need one”

@sugar_s_concept_ wrote “She no just get shame ..mtcheww”

@accoid wrote “She Dey pass her boundaries”

@chloe_amaka wrote “The audacity”

 

Via Instagram
