Pastor Essa Ogorry who refused to wed couple for arriving late is dead

Pastor Essa Ogorry of the Fulfilling World Foundation in Port Harcourt has died. The pastor died yesterday, Tuesday, February 16, 2021 of an undisclosed cause.

The man of God made the rounds about two weeks ago after refusing to wed a couple for coming 5 minutes late to their wedding.

Church members and wedding guests in a church in Port Harcourt engaged in a verbal fight when the pastor refused to wed a couple right away because they arrived 5 minutes late to church.

Despite pleas, the pastor went to his office and declined to wed them at the appointed time.

He left the couple waiting for one hour and allegedly said he will wed them at his own convenience inside his office, not in the church as expected.

The sad news of Pastor Ogorry’s death was announced on Facebook by his fellow clergyman, Apostle JD Kosita-Madu of Trinity Worship Centre International.

Sadly, the pastor passed away two days after celebrating the one year Memorial Thanksgiving of his late wife who died exactly one year ago, on Feb 16, 2020. The Memorial service held on Sunday.

Some church members who commented on Facebook alleged that the pastor was not feeling well even before the wedding saga that trended about two weeks ago.